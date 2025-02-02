Grammys red carpet fashion 2025: All the best looks from the stars and nominees
Nominees and celebrity guests hit the red carpet in style at this year's Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in pop music on Sunday, with different ways to watch the festivities.
Famous faces in the music industry turned heads with their bold red carpet looks
Kardashian was dressed by her longtime stylist, Dani Levi.
Kanye West made an appearance at the Grammys. But there's a reason he and Taylor Swift didn't reunite in the ceremony.
JLo shut down a pre-Grammys gala wearing a plunging dress with a neckline that just about touched her navel. This look *needs* to be seen - see the full pics!
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner arrived at the Beverly Hills Hotel together ahead of the Grammys on Sunday.
Musgraves, who is nominated for several awards, had another chic Ralph Lauren moment on the Grammys carpet
"Why does something happen on every red carpet?," the E! News presenter captioned the video of her Grammys fall on Instagram