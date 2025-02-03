Grammys red carpet: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan among USA TODAY's best dressed stars

On music's biggest night, some of the looks really sang.

The biggest names in the industry boogied down the Grammys red carpet at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in fierce fashions hitting high notes and the cloth version of a crescendo.

Though the awards show is known for embracing bold fashion, black looks dominated the carpet. Country songstress Lainey Wilson and backflip-loving Benson Boone, who usually don brighter and louder looks, opted for the classic hue. Naked dresses also had a moment as Chrissy Teigen opted for a revealing gown, and Bianca Censori selected a barely-there mesh mini, worn without undergarments − that left little to our imagination.

Taking a note from best new artist nominee Boone, here are the "Beautiful Things" that the Grammys red carpet brought.

Our chart-toppers (in no particular order), so far.

Taylor Swift in Vivienne Westwood

A Super Bowl inspired look?

It appears Taylor Swift is supporting her Super Bowl-bound boyfriend at the Grammys.

The "Fortnight" songstress attended the Grammys in a Chiefs-red, glittery Vivienne Westwood number. Swift seemed to "put it all on red" with her signature cherry pout, nails, and jewelry including a body chain on her left thigh with a dangling T.

Cardi B in Roberto Cavalli

We said we like it like that.

Cardi B channeled the eye of the tiger in her glimmering, metallic Roberto Cavalli number with an asymmetrical neckline.

A train of feathers added even more drama to the eye-catching look.

Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson

A walking "dream-came-trued it for ya."

Whether Sabrina Carpenter is working (or partying) late on Grammy Sunday because she’s a singer, she's doing so looking chic in a backless, powder blue JW Anderson design.

And let's remember to take a moment for that sparkling necklace dripping down her back.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Wicked Witch of the best-dressed list.

*Butchers "Defying Gravity" in excitement.*

"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo embodied cool in an open, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown paired with a silver, high-neck cropped top. The beauty of its simplicity shows that Erivo continues to be a fashion Wiz.

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

She came in like a wrecking ball.

If getting dressed for the evening was a "Climb," Miley Cyrus should know it was well worth it.

Cyrus stunned in a leather Saint Laurent column gown with an abdominal cutout. The thick, winged liner reinforces the look's rock star vibe.

Chappell Roan in Gotier

To the others on the carpet, “Good Luck, Babe!”

One artist's red carpet is another's "Pink Pony Club."

Chappell Roan looked like an art museum brought to life, thanks to a ballgown sourced from the Gotier archives, featuring women painted on the full tulle skirt. She accessorized the 2003 design with robin's-egg blue gloves that exposed a French manicure with golden tips and mirrored the tone of her look in her soft, colorful glam.

Doechii in Thom Browne

Standing on business attire.

Yes, "Denial Is a River" but there's no denying Doechii is glowing in a classically Thom Browne ensemble.

The recently minted Grammy-winning artist layered a white dress shirt beneath a pinstripe, off-the-shoulder frock and matching tie. In a sea of black, the look is refreshing and fun.

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo. You made our best-dressed list.

I have no need to siphon "vampire" singer Olivia Rodrigo's blood, but I would gleefully snatch this vintage Versace gown.

More than that, it's a lesson on how important fit is when it comes to fashion. The 21-year-old looked flawless in the halter-neck gown with cutouts highlighting her statuesque frame.

Willow Smith in McQueen

Will-oh, my yes!

Everyone should stand up and take notes: Willow Smith is showing skin in a masterful way that exudes elegance.

The sleek, long McQueen jacket paired with the sparkling set looks sophisticated and timeless.

Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph

Let’s have a moment for texture.

Kelsea Ballerini might "Hate Love Songs" but perhaps she'll let us talk for a few about her Tamara Ralph minidress paired with a satiny, billowing jacket.

The texture of the dress, the neckline, and the sculpted cups, we're here for it all.

