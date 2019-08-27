Gran Turismo Sport adds 5 Japanese cars including Honda S2000

Mitsubishi GTO Twin Turbo also joins the lineup.

Fans of arcade racing games are probably looking forward to the release of Need for Speed Heat later this year, but if you prefer sims, then you can’t go wrong with Gran Turismo Sport. Developer Polyphony Digital is making the title a bit more exciting courtesy of a free August update that’s all about the JDM scene.

Available starting today, Gran Turismo Sport welcomes in its virtual inventory the beloved Honda S2000 roadster with its high-revving engine and fabric top. The ultra-cool Mitsubishi GTO Twin Turbo joins the garage combining sleek styling with a 3.0-litre V6 engine producing 276 bhp in the JDM-spec version. As a side note, the Euro model was slightly more powerful, at 282 bhp, while the beefier North American version packed 300 bhp.

Also from the 1990s is the (takes deep breath) Subaru Impreza Coupe WRX Type R STi Version VI of which only 1,000 examples were ever made. It was the penultimate special variant of the first-generation Impreza and was joined by a few other similar limited-run models based on the saloon and hatchback body styles.

The 1983 Toyota Corolla Levin 3door 1600GT APEX (AE86) needs no introduction, while the Nissan Silvia K's Dia Selection first seen in GT5 and GT6 makes a much-awaited return for those with a soft spot for the timeless beauty that is the S13.

There’s more to the August update than the five Japanese sports cars as Gran Turismo Sport now also features wet conditions for both the Red Bull Ring and Red Bull Ring Short Track circuits. On the flip side, there’s still no sign of Spa-Francorchamps just yet, so chances are it will arrive with a future update. The famous track in the Belgian Ardennes was first offered in GT5 as downloadable content and then was available for free from day one in GT6. High licensing fees have prevented the game’s developer from adding it, but a recent video posted on the official Gran Turismo account on Twitter strongly suggests it is coming after all.

