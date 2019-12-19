'Gran Turismo Sport' adds Laguna Seca, Ford GT and more in free update











The free updates for Gran Turismo Sport keep coming. And once again, the folks at developer Polyphony Digital didn't just add more cars, but another track: Laguna Seca. Like Spa Francorchamps from the last update, Laguna Seca had previously appeared in Gran Turismo 6 on the PlayStation 3. In fact, the famous California circuit has been in Gran Turismo games since the second entry on the original PlayStation, so it's a welcome addition to the new game.

There are some great cars in this update, too. The headline car is certainly the 2017 Ford GT. With its addition, you can drive most versions of Ford's supercar including the 1966 Mark I GT40 and 2006 Ford GT. Also exciting is the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport, a stripped down, higher-power, track version of the last air-cooled 911 generation. The original Volkswagen Golf GTI makes an appearance as does the 2013 Toyota Crown Athlete, and safety car versions of the Crown, the Renault Sport Megane RS Trophy and the Dodge Charger Hellcat. The last of those is equipped like a police car with red and blue lights, A pillar-mounted spot lights and a push bar.

Finally, the update adds a few more single-player racing events in the "Campaign" section. Laguna Seca is also added to the "Circuit Experience" section where you learn the line of the track. The update is available to download right now.

