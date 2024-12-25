Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg Announces Surprise Abdication in Christmas Speech

The royal is set to step down from the throne on Oct. 3, 2025

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is leaving the throne.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the 69-year-old royal announced his abdication during his Christmas Eve speech.

This comes after his late father Grand Duke Jean had done the same for his abdication on Christmas Eve in 1999. Grand Duke Jean had been on the throne for 36 years before his abdication.

In his speech, Grand Duke Henri, who has reigned since 2000, announced that he was leaving ahead of his son Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg’s, 43, accession to the throne.

“When I look back today, after almost 25 years, I do so with deep gratitude and humility. It has been a period during which Luxembourg has made much progress, and I am pleased to have been able to be part of that journey with you, together with the Grand Duchess,” he said.

Cour grand-ducale Luxembourg/Instagram Prince Guillaume and father Grand Duke Henri

“It has been a quarter of a century of challenges, opportunities and hopes for a better future: of technological and economic progress, of social change, but also of many conflicts,” he continued. “All were moments that made us reflect and brought us closer together as a nation.”

Grand Duke Henri added, “And we have remained united to make Luxembourg even more inviting and sustainable. We have always taken targeted measures to ensure that none of us are left behind or excluded. The strength, and indeed the future, of our society lies in its ability to show solidarity.”

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty From Left: Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, : Grand Duke Henri, Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie

Grand Duke Henri will officially step down on Oct. 3, 2025.

The news comes after his son Prince Guillaume’s recent new royal responsibilities. Back in June, it was announced that the prince would take over his father’s official governing duties.

In October, a Lieutenancy Ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace saw Prince Guillaume appointed as Lieutenant-Representative of his father.

In addition to Prince Guillaume, Grand Duke Henri also shares Prince Sébastien, 32, Princess Alexandra, 33, Prince Louis, 38, Prince Félix, 40, with his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 68.



