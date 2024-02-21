Grand jury does not indict Jerrell Powe
Former NFL player and Mississippi native Jerrell Powe will not be indicted on a kidnapping charge.
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
The NFL star "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore," where Swift will perform next, according to his dad
Between cap space and draft picks, several NFL teams have the opportunity to substantially upgrade their rosters this offseason.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says the Bears received trade inquiries about Justin Fields from other teams earlier this month.
An All-SEC running back at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier, he played eight seasons in the pros.
With just one errant stroke, Jordan Spieth was out of the tournament. Not with the stroke of his club though, but of his pen.
Check out this spinning backfist on ice during a game between two NHL farm teams.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones. A year ago, shortstop Bo Bichette and the team agreed to a three-year deal that ensured the two sides wouldn't go through a process that can sometimes be unpleasant. The club was unable to work out something similar with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won his arbitration case earlier this month. The good news for the
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
Troy Aikman says his social-media message about Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl championships has actually aged very well.
Ian Garry put Colby Covington on blast during an appearance on "The MMA Hour."
Bears QB Justin Fields has Michael Vick's endorsement.
“I had never seen” one that big, fisherman Dave Miller said.
MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said players are just as "frustrated" with the new MLB jerseys as everyone else.
Whether it's due to a salary-cap crunch or other circumstances, several NFL teams could be set to bid farewell this offseason to major contributors.
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed the problems with the Dallas Cowboys and how they’d approach them Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.”
Adam Silver wants a better All-Star Game product. His options may be limited. It's time for the players - or their union - to step up.
The NFL reportedly fined Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton for a penalty against Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl.
CALGARY — They may meet again in the Canadian women's curling championship playoffs, but the intense on-ice battles between Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are coming to an end. Homan beat Jones 7-5 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday night in an entertaining tussle of tough, tight shots befitting a pair of skips with nine national titles between them. It became a heavily marketed matchup when Curling Canada declared last spring that Homan and Jones had pre-qualified for this year's
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo changed calls before Trent McDuffie’s huge Super Bowl play late in regulation.