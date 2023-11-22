Grand Manan Island's heritage lighthouse gleaming again

The landmark lighthouse on Grand Manan Island is gleaming in the sun again.

Renovations on the Swallowtail Lighthouse, built in 1859, wrapped up this month, with the last of the construction equipment removed by 76 helicopter loads last week, according to lightkeeper Ken Ingersoll.

"I can't express the excitement, where I live I look out my kitchen window and it's just gleaming white, it's so gorgeous standing there," he said. "To be a part of saving this 164-year-old icon is such a privilege."

Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse said she was glad to see it secure before winter so it'll be there for "generations to come."

"Like everybody, I was very excited to see the scaffolding come down, it just was like it was gleaming," she said. "It was one of those days where the sun was out, it was really great to see it restored, to have the siding done."

The 164-year-old wooden tower had 90-year-old shingles that "wouldn't hold paint any more" and were letting in water, Ingersoll said.

"I was very concerned about that, about structural damage, so it really needed our help big time," he said.

With help from Atlantic Towers, the lighthouse's exterior was stripped to check for rot, repairing any damage they did find.

"I knew the way it leaked, there had to be water damage," he said. "The structural engineer, when he looked at it, he said the tower was 'grossly overbuilt.' A 10-inch beam was eaten like 3 inches ... we caught it long before there was any danger."

They replaced it with plywood a half-inch thick, as well as vinyl shingles recommended by the Canadian Coast Guard, who Ingersoll thanked for its assistance with the project.

"It's maintenance-free, basically, it eliminates painting and it looks fantastic. You wouldn't know it wasn't wood unless you went up and touched it," said Ingersoll, who has served as the volunteer lightkeeper since 2010 and also works as lightkeeper at Long Eddy Point Lighthouse as well as at Machias Seal Island for three months of the year.

Work on the lightkeeper's duplex and walking deck will take two to three more weeks, and more interior work on the tower is yet to be done in the spring, he said. The museum will open to the public by June, he said.

In September 2022, Swallowtail Keepers Society started a fundraising campaign, led by president Bart Myers, which raised $573,000 including $85,000 each from federal and provincial economic development agencies, $90,000 from the federal department of fisheries and oceans and $25,000 from the Village of Grand Manan.

That also includes an April telethon with community station CHCO that raised $90,000 and a wide variety of "amazing" individual donations, Myers said, starting and ending with gifts of $5,000 and $6,000 from Picaroons owner Sean Dunbar.

"It's pretty amazing in a pretty short period of time ... here we are just 13 months later," Myers said. "When you look at the state of what the lighthouse was looking like last October ... to have it looking the way it does now, after all that community support, that just came from everywhere, it's really gratifying."

The property is owned by the municipality and leased to the society, which performs volunteer maintenance, and the horn and light, which are automated systems run by the Canadian Coast Guard, still functions as an aid to navigation, Ingersoll said.

"They have just done an extraordinary job of restoring the lighthouse, upgrading the boardwalk and all those things," Morse said. "We're very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of volunteers."

"It's one of those projects with so many key components. If you pulled Bonnie Morse out, or our local MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason, we would not have gotten to this total," Myers said, listing Ingersoll as another.

Myers said "people just love" Swallowtail, saying "I can't tell you how many people" told him their memories, such as sailing in the Bay of Fundy as youths, led them to donate.

"Swallowtail is near and dear to a lot of people's hearts," Ingersoll said. "It's the first thing you see when you arrive on Grand Manan and it's the last thing you see when you leave, it's a very special, special place," he said.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal