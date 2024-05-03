Grand National protesters who tried to block road fined

Sharkey and Kelly argued their protest was legal under the European Convention on Human Rights, but a district judge disagreed [PA Media]

Two animal rights protesters who tried to block a road near Aintree racecourse during the Grand National have been fined.

Merseyside Police said Rosa Sharkey, 23, and James Kelly, 46, obstructed Wango Lane during the race on 15 April 2023.

They were found guilty of wilful obstruction of a highway after a trial at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Sharkey, of Chase Side Avenue in Enfield, London, was ordered to pay £690 and Kelly, of Mornant Avenue in Hartford, Cheshire, was fined £550.

The pair were two of a number of activists from protest group Animal Rising who attempted to block roads around Aintree and gained entry to the course in 2023, causing the steeplechase to be delayed by almost 15 minutes.

Sharkey and Kelly argued their protest was legal under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to freedom of expression, but a district judge disagreed.

Animal Rising supporters protested both inside and outside Aintree before the 2023 race [PA Media]

Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Ben Dyer said the force "respected the right to peaceful protest", but added that "criminal behaviour and disorder will never be tolerated".

In a statement, Animal Rising said their actions "helped shine the spotlight on to our broken relationship with animals and the natural world".

Seven other people who were also charged with wilful obstruction of a highway are are due to face trial later in May.

