Grand opening gives time to reflect

The new Half-Way Motors Carstar Collision Centre was filled with guests who turned out for the company's grand opening on Wednesday.

Daniel Trevisanutto, a partner in the Half-Way Motors Group who oversees the Half-Way Motors Carstar Collision Centre, said the Trevisanutto family continues to grow the business, which includes Half-Way Motors Nissan, Half-Way Motors Powersports, Half-Way Motors Mazda, Half-Way Motors Carstar Collision Centre and most recently, John Deere Turf.

"As long as Half-Way Motors has been a car dealer, it's had a body shop attached to it," Trevisanutto said.

"It was about 25 years ago when our shop manager, Bob Edwards, found an opportunity to work with Carstar. That relationship has grown from the back of the old Nissan dealership to its own location on 11th Avenue and now to this brand new facility on Carrick Street."

The new centre opened for business in December of 2023 and Trevisanutto said it already feels like home.

"We're really thankful," he said. "We've have a lot of community support for what we're doing. And it means so much. Maybe we're actually on the right track here."

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal