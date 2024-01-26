Grand opening tonight for Field Rink in West Nipissing

The big day has arrived for residents of Field and all of West Nipissing, as tonight the ribbon will be cut to announce the grand opening of the Field Covered Rink.

Community members have fundraised for years to see this vision materialize. Thanks to their efforts, $40,000 was raised for the project. The municipality also supported the cause, pitching in just under half of the project’s total cost with a $596,504 commitment.

Last March, the province announced it would provide half a million for the rink, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. The local Caisse Alliance branch also contributed $125,000.

In total, the rink upgrades cost just over $1.2 million. This was higher than council expected, and there was concern, but when the overage was discussed last May, councillors decided to move ahead with the plans, and complete the project, which had been on the books for almost 20 years.

If the municipality had stopped the project last May, the $500,000 provincial funding would be lost. Council gave the green light to carry on, and tonight the fruits of so much labour will be enjoyed by all.

See: Field's rink upgrades are coming at an upgraded cost

During that council meeting in May, Councillor Kaitlynn Nicol, who represents Field on council, emphasized how “it’s exciting to see we’re at this point after the many years of dedicated volunteers who fundraised and advocated for this.”

So steer yourself down Jarbeau Road and take in the new rink in all its glory. There’s a new cement slab, a rooftop, and new boards all lit against the night by LED lighting. Construction began in June of 2023, and everything was completed this month.

The celebration begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. And yes, there will be hot chocolate. Don’t be so excited that you forget your skates, because this is a free public skate celebration for all.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

