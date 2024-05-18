Grand Theft Auto 6 gets release date update

Grand Theft Auto VI has received an update regarding its release date amidst rumours of a delay.

The latest instalment of Rockstar Games' series is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, with the company typically only releasing one game per console generation.

With the scope of the project set to be the biggest game of the series, there have been rumours that the long-awaited game has suffered another delay, but publishers Take-Two Interactive has insisted that the release window of late 2025 is still on the cards.

Rockstar Games

Related: New Grand Theft Auto movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

“We do feel highly confident that we'll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in the fall of 2025,” said Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with IGN, reassuring plenty of fans in the process.

Grand Theft Auto VI will follow Lucia and Jason as they go on a crime spree in Vice City, with the first trailer for the game teasing some of their exploits. The clip also showcased the wackier side of the franchise, with an alligator attacking a convenience store and a streaker running around.

The trailer was released as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, with founder Sam Houser previously teasing the release, saying: “Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about – without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

Rockstar Games

Related: PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games for May 2024

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2025.

You Might Also Like