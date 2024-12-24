Grand View's Joe Woodley named head coach at Drake after NAIA national championship win
Grand View's Joe Woodley named head coach at Drake after NAIA national championship win
Grand View's Joe Woodley named head coach at Drake after NAIA national championship win
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
The "First Take" contributor said ESPN "ain’t got enough bosses" to hold him back the next time Herbstreit says something about him.
Josh Allen played through most of the season with a broken left hand. He injured his right hand against the New England Patriots.
Are ball boys allowed to make calls from the sideline in the NFL? Because as a lot of fans noticed on Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans, it looked like someone who wasn't a coach for the Chiefs helped get an official's attention to give Andy Reid…
Gary is in love at age 89
On the first play of his first NFL start, Michael Penix Jr. made a statement... on a medium-length incompletion intended for Ray Ray McCloud. It wasn't that Penix failed to connect with McCloud, even if the throw was a dart to the sideline that sliced through coverage to…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoff contention before they kicked off Sunday night.
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
Tyler Bertuzzi might face some supplemental discipline for his actions in his latest game.
Bedard now has the second most goals by a teenager in Blackhawks history.
There will be a few former Montreal Canadiens wearing the Team Canada jersey when the Spengler Cup kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Boxing day.
Rumors of a rift between Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller picked up again over the weekend.
Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes prove resurgent against Tennessee. That inspired a new catchphrase.
It's already broken and bombing. That doesn't mean the CFP can't be fixed with the right plan.
The 40-year-old athlete announced she was returning to competitive skiing in November after initially retiring after the 2018-2019 season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.
The first 12-team version of the College Football Playoff has reached the quarterfinals state, setting up some tantalizing matchups. Texas has also take over as the early betting favorite to win the national championship.
No. 2 Georgia is resting its national championship hopes on backup quarterback Gunner Stockton following Carson Beck's season-ending elbow surgery on Monday.