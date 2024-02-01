Grande Prairie Police Service prepares to train its first-class

The Grande Prairie Police Service (GPPS) is set to begin training its first officers as it looks to deploy them into the community this year.

GPPS is working towards becoming the police of jurisdiction in the city as it follows its five-year plan to replace the RCMP.

“Our training, whether it's experienced officers or the new recruits, will meet or exceed all provincial standards; it will meet or exceed all RCMP standards,” said GPPS Police Chief Dwayne Lakusta.

He says moving away from the RCMP’s training style with its national focus and moving to a local focus will benefit Grande Prairie.

“We're going to demonstrate the cultural sensitivity to the local indigenous culture, communities of diversity, newcomers and Alberta’s young people.”

The first classes will begin with experienced officers in late May, and the first recruit class is planned for the third quarter of this year.

Lakusta says all of the training will be done locally, noting GPPS will partner with an accredited university to provide foundational training (police sciences) and has hired use-of-force experts for police tactics training.

He also noted that GPPS is working with Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) to provide spaces to train local officers. The chief of police said other policing specialty spaces, such as firearms training and emergency vehicle operation spots, have been found so that all training can be done locally.

“We're going to do everything we can here locally by utilizing local resources.”

Lakusta says the training programs for recruits, compared to experienced officers, will be significantly different.

He said the experienced officer training will be four to six weeks, noting they would have already done 24 to 27 weeks of training at their previous agency.

“We need to provide them (experienced officers) the local training, expectations, address some of the local needs, whether it's going to be bylaws or the provincial statutes if they're coming from out of province,” said Lakusta.

New recruits will receive about 27 weeks of training.

“We want to make sure that we're equipping them with the right start, the right information, the right material, the right training, so they can be successful on the streets.”

GPPS expects to deploy 24 officers this year, a mixture of experienced and new recruits, said Lakusta.

The transition plan set out last year that GPPS is following estimated that 41 officers would be deployed in 2024.

“We're not going to compromise integrity to just hit some numbers; we want to make sure we're getting the best applicants and the best-experienced officers into the GPPS,” said Lakusta.

He believes the service will be ready for 2027, when policing is expected to be fully transitioned to GPPS as per the transition plan.

“We want to make sure we're getting the right people, so it takes time to go through the entire process, which includes cognitive testing, physical testing, background checks, interviews, behavioural interviews, polygraph, and all this comes into play.”

Recruitment is underway as job postings for both experienced and recruits are now on the city website.

“We are having a number of conversations with members that are interested, from various backgrounds,” said Lakusta.

The chief said GPPS is attending job fairs at other police training facilities, such as Lethbridge College and Grant MacEwan, this past week.

He said the city is attracting experienced officers because of its many amenities.

“(The city is) great for the families; it's a place that people want to be in, they want to establish their roots here, it offers employment opportunities for spouses, and it offers an abundance of schools for the kids.”

He said a “significant” number of people have shown interest in the GPPS from experienced officers and recruits.

“What we're seeing is many people are saying, ‘I want to be a police officer, I didn't want to join the RCMP and not know where I was going to be,’; these are people that want to remain and choose to be in Grande Prairie,” said Lakusta.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News