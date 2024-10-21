Grandfather jailed over race riot at Rotherham asylum hotel dies in prison

A grandfather who was jailed after hurling abuse at police officers outside a hotel housing asylum seekrs has died in prison.

Peter Lynch was locked behind bars for more than two years after he was caught on camera screaming “scum” and “child killers” at officers alongside a mob that had gathered outside the Holiday Inn.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that the 61-year-old died at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster, on Saturday.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said on Monday: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on October 19, 2023.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard in August how Lynch was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on 4 August.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months after body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming “you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them” and “scum” at police with riot shields.

He was then filmed repeatedly challenging officers as they tried to push him back with shields, screaming “protect my children” repeatedly and yelling: “We are on the streets now to protect our kids”.

During his sentencing, the court heard that Lynch suffered from diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

Prior to his arrest, his barrister said that he had been working in the packing industry but had recently been made unemployed. He had been married for 36 years, has four adult children and three grandchildren.

Lynch, of Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, had pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was told by Judge Jeremy Richardson KC: “You did not yourself attack any police officer, as far as can be detected, but what you did was encourage by your conduct others to behave violently and you were part of this mob.”

More follows on this breaking news story