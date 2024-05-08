Grandfather paid stranger $20 to watch 7-year-old so he could drink at bar, Sacramento sheriff says
Sacramento deputies arrested a man accused of losing track of his 7-year-old granddaughter after paying a stranger to watch her so he could go to a bar. Jason Warren, 54, had given the unknown woman $20 to take the girl to a nearby thrift store on Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Instead, the woman took the girl to her encampment to get food before being returned unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.