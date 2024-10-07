My grandfather taught Churchill to paint – his nickname was Companion of the Brush

Jeanne Maze is the granddaughter of the post-Impressionist Paul Maze, who famously taught Churchill to paint, and is renowned for her own mastery of pastels - Anne Leroy

The colours in artist Jeanne Maze’s house are vivid but restful: morning light fills an entrance hall that has soft yellow walls and jade green doors; a staircase curves upwards past a wall of burnt ochre, then one of pale meadow green.

‘In the 70s my parents painted everything cream and pale pink,’ says Maze, raising a hand to push a blaze of auburn hair off her face. ‘Thirty years later, when we first came here to look after my mother, it was still a sad cream and pale pink. Like knickers! It drove me nuts.’

We have just finished breakfast – a generous spread of croissants, Charentais melons, yoghurt, halved apricots pinned to banana slices with cocktail sticks to resemble toadstools – in the yellow kitchen of the Maze home in the Cognac region of France.

Maze is British-born but has French artistic heritage through her grandfather, the painter Paul Maze, who is often referred to as ‘the last of the post-Impressionists’.

She moved here from west London in 2006 with her husband, Robert Spencer-Churchill, who also has a famous grandfather: his was the 9th Duke of Marlborough, first cousin to Winston Churchill. There’s a lot of entwined family history here but we’ll come to that in a bit.

After a pause to roll ‘a quick fag’, Maze takes me on a tour. First stop is the family vineyard, which lies just beyond a set of cornflower blue wrought-iron gates and is the subject of Maze’s new exhibition at the Osborne Studio Gallery in Belgravia. ‘I wanted to do a year in the vines because heaps of people imagine green hedgerows with grapes hanging off, and they don’t know it at all out of season. And here, when it gets to autumn, it goes golden. It’s incredibly beautiful.’

Next is a paddock containing some hens. Then the cellar to sniff barrels of the Cognac made from the grapes grown around the house, some of which is sold to Martell, a portion of which is being matured to build a Maze Churchill Cognac label.

Then it’s up to her studio for a rummage. Maze’s commentary as we look through boxes of old photographs and pictures is peppered with startling stories: ‘That’s my auntie, playing the piano. She shot herself in a fit of pique.’ A fit of pique? ‘Well, she got upset about something. Anyway, she shot herself. She couldn’t walk anymore. She played the piano, and on her chair was something she could move instead of pedals. Do you see?’

She continues leafing through, uncovering a monochrome sketch of Boom Ravine in the Somme, bearing the signature of Paul Maze. ‘That was done in situ. It was in the trenches in the First World War that my grand­father first met Winston [Churchill]. They were both wearing steel helmets, and Winston said, “Well, you’ve got very good taste in hats. I bought the same.”’

‘There was also a meeting between my father and Winston on the Western Front,’ chips in Spencer-Churchill, who has joined us with an update about my taxi. ‘My father reported that it was terrifying because Winston would walk along the top of the trenches as if he was completely indestructible.’

After their initial wartime meeting, Paul Maze and Churchill forged a lifelong friendship. Maze, who was born in Le Havre but was naturalised as a British citizen after the First World War, became Churchill’s artistic mentor, affectionately referred to by Churchill’s family as Companion of the Brush.

The two families were also linked through Robert Spencer-Churchill’s ‘Granny’, Consuelo Balsan, née Vanderbilt, an American heiress and beauty whose marriage into English aristocracy has become the stuff of ‘dollars for dukes’ legend. Consuelo was the daughter of the railroad millionaire William K Vanderbilt and his ambitious wife Alva.

The match with the 9th Duke of Marlborough was plotted by the formidable Alva, who is said to have locked a deeply reluctant Consuelo in her bedroom beforehand, claiming that her own health would be in grave danger if Consuelo upset her by refusing to go through with the wedding. The Duke of Marlborough was no more in love than Consuelo, but wanted the money to restore Blenheim Palace, which he did, magnificently, after the couple’s marriage, in Manhattan in 1895.

As well as saving Blenheim from ruin, the marriage also produced two sons; the younger, Lord Ivor Spencer-Churchill, was the father of Robert Spencer-Churchill. The couple eventually divorced and Consuelo then married the French aviator Jacques Balsan, with whom she lived in France, surrounding herself with people she admired, including painters, among them Georges Braque, Raoul Dufy – and Paul Maze.

Despite the web of family connections, Jeanne Maze and her husband Robert didn’t meet until they were in their twenties. But the pair did separately grow up hanging out in the studio of Paul Maze, in Midhurst, West Sussex.

‘He was an extraordinary person, it was a privilege to have known him. He could be a real nightmare but also the best fun ever,’ says Spencer-Churchill.

‘I remember my grandfather smelt quite tweedy,’ says Maze. ‘Colette, the writer, used to call him Le Berger [The Shepherd] because he wore tweed in Paris. When I was about four I was supposed to have a sleep in the afternoon and he’d take me to “sleep” in the studio, but I used to draw with him. I just loved art.’

The artist also took her out in the surrounding countryside. ‘We never went for a walk, we always went for a “look”.’ What does she remember being shown? ‘Trees. When you walk along a country lane as a child you think of it as a rabbit-warren hole but you don’t look at the trees.

‘And he’d make me look up at individual trees. Details of things so that you pick out interesting bits. While we were walking, he would suddenly stop. It used to irritate me because I wanted to get somewhere. He’d say, “How curious,” and, “What an extraordinary colour,” or, “Look at the new thing coming through.”

‘At the time I just thought it was Grandpa being Grandpa, but I now see he was looking at it as a painter. He taught Winston how to look at things, and colours. So that stuck with me. And I still do it. If you look at a row of vines, it’s green. But if you stop thinking of it as a row of vines and look at it with semi-focused eyes, it’ll be yellow and very dark…’

Maze trained at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London, then embarked on a career painting chinoiserie murals. She met Spencer-Churchill at a family dinner for Paul Maze, thrown to celebrate his 90th birthday and an exhibition. Quick to make an excuse to see her again, Spencer-Churchill asked her if she’d come to his flat and do a mural for him. More than 45 years later, the couple are still together, with two grown-up sons.

Maze carried on with the murals, working with gouache, for about 15 more years – she had built a good name for herself – and might never have stopped but her husband felt that her drawing talent needed to be put to better use.

‘Robert gave me a dinner in the kitchen with way too much wine, and the next morning I woke up, he’d gone to work, and there was a note on the pillow that I had signed saying, “I will rent a bit of studio and paint proper pictures.”’

So she borrowed a corner of a friend’s studio, learnt to use oil paints and travelled to Sri Lanka, Cuba and Morocco for their beautiful light. What she never dared to do was pick up one of the pastel crayons bequeathed her by her grandfather. Paul Maze, whose subjects included British soldiers, yachts and country scenes, was keen on pastels, and when he died, in 1979 at the grand old age of 92, reportedly with a pastel in his hand, he left his pastels to Jeanne.

She shows me the collection: a wooden cabinet with 19 shallow drawers, inside each of which is row upon row of pastels, an explosion of colour. I pull open one drawer and find shades of blue: cobalt and delphinium and navy. In another, it’s pale greys, endless shades of snow and near-white and slush.

‘These might look boring, but when you come to draw, you realise they’re essential, they’re the colours that bring your painting alive. You use them as highlights on a face, or on wisteria… When I [first] opened [this cabinet], I was terrified,’ says Jeanne. ‘I thought, how do you use these things? What do you do with them? I’d never used pastels in my life.’

For 40 years, she didn’t even try. Then, one day, while working on pictures of vines, something happened. ‘I was drawing a lot because I was trying to get into my brain how the vines worked and how things grew. I did a huge amount of just sketching vines, trying to figure them out, what to prioritise or not visually

’ And I had a pastel in my pencil case and just used it to go down the side of a trunk and thought, oh, wow, this is unbelievable. The purity of the pigment, the ease of using it and that wonderful moment when your whole drawing became something else. Like driving a Ferrari after a Renault 5.’

The pastels come from a family business called La Maison du Pastel in Paris. Paul Maze was introduced to it by his friend the artist Edouard Vuillard, and said that going to the shop with him was ‘like being taken by God to meet God’. During the pandemic, Maze decided to pay a visit to the place herself. ‘It’s only open four hours a week, from 2pm to 6pm on Thursdays. The rest of the time they’re making the pastels. And it’s a treasure trove of colour.

‘They have over 1,800 different shades of pastel. I said I’d come because my grandfather bought pastels there, and before I said anything else, [the owner of the shop] said, “Maze? Oh, my God, I have photographs that your grandfather took of my family, I have letters from Churchill thanking us for pastels.” She was in tears and we all had wet masks.’

The 40 pictures in Maze’s new exhibition are all done in pastels from the Roché family of Maison du Pastel, and depict the twisting forms of the vines, covered in leaves in summer and bare in the winter, as well as landscapes and still lifes, all done from Maze’s property.

The exhibition is all the more unusual because, since moving to France, Maze has learnt not only to see the vines as an artist but also to manage them as a vigneron. The family house and vineyards, bought by her late parents, who chose to retire to France in the 1970s, lies in the Borderies region, Cognac’s smallest cru, prized for its aromatic spirits.

In development is a Maze Churchill ‘house’ Cognac that will be available all the time. There will also be tiny limited (a few hundred bottles) releases of exclusive, aged Cognacs. Naturally, there is also a connection to Winston Churchill; the Maze Churchill Cognacs are produced in collaboration with Maison Prunier, whose Cognac Churchill and Stalin drank together at the Potsdam Conference in July 1945.

Maze has a curious mind and was determined to understand the day-to-day processes of viticulture as well as the history of Cognac itself. Over a lunch of terrine in the kitchen, she fetches a book by Kyle Jarrard – Cognac: The Seductive Saga of the World’s Most Coveted Spirit – and leafs through it, highlighting pages that particularly snagged her interest.

But leaving the house, and in my memory afterwards, it’s her uplifting feel for colour that stands out even more than her vibrant conversation.

