Grandfather Is Trampled to Death by Elephant While Reportedly Protecting His 2 Grandchildren

A tourist has been trampled to death by an elephant while visiting a national park in South Africa.

The victim was “charged and trampled” by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate in Kruger National Park in South Africa, on Saturday, Jan. 25, the South African National Parks agency SAN Parks said in a news release.

“Today a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life,” the statement read.

“SAN Parks officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family. Events leading up to the incident are currently under investigation.”



The victim was identified as 59-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed of Piet Retief, South Africa, by national outlet IOL News and news agency Agence France-Presse.

According to Mpumalanga police, per the outlets, Ahmed was trying to protect his two grandchildren, aged 11 and 5, after the elephant “suddenly came charging towards them” as they had been taking photos and videos of the animal at the park

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said in a statement, per IOL News, “The eldest child is said to have managed to grab the youngest one, and both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off as he realized that the elephant was charging.”

"The elephant came towards him and attacked him with its trunk. At this point their grandfather rushed to the children's aid when the elephant turned and trampled him," he confirmed.

The grandfather died at the scene, IOL News and AFP reported.

The 11-year-old boy “sustained injuries to his legs” while the 5-year-old girl had no injuries in the incident, according to the outlets.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PEOPLE has reached out to Kruger National Park and Mpumalanga police for further comment.



