Grandma Lands Epic Cup Flip Three Times in a Row

It was the showdown of the century when Francisco Reyes’ family competed in a Christmas Eve cup flip battle — before grandma took out the title with an unbelievable three-in-a-row streak.

The epic cup flips landed in the final round when it came down to Francisco’s grandma and his dad. Grandma kept her cool proving she had the moves by performing multiple cup flips without a miss.

“Before playing flip cup, we had played a game that my cousin bought which came with its own set of hexagonal cups and challenges — so we decided to just use the same cups for flip cup (which I found to be equally difficult as round cups),” Francisco said.

“At this point we were all really drunk, and each round of flip cup was close — so it was getting exciting.

“When the final round came down to Abuelita vs my dad, I knew I had to record it because it could make for a funny family memory.

“However, after witnessing Abuelita flipping each of her three cups without missing, my entire family lost it and it was one of those rare moments where someone unexpected surprises you by doing something you haven’t seen before.” Credit: Francisco Rivera Reyes via Storyful