Grandma's Delight as 'Inspired' Hack Turns Fridge Into Wine Dispenser

A Welsh grandma has inspired internet users after video of her fridge-turned-wine dispenser caught the attention of fellow oenophiles.

Sinead Morris, from South Wales, captured video showing the hack, as a bottle of wine is emptied into the water container. The delighted woman then raises her glass to try it out.

“A funny video of my nan using her new fridge to its full potential,” Morris told Storyful.

In comments under the video, one Instagram user said the move was “inspired,” adding, “You’re doing God’s work here, people.”

Another user said the hack was “life-changing.” Credit: Sinead Morris via Storyful