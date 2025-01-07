Grandma's Review of the New Dunkin' Sabrina Carpenter Drink Goes Viral — and Gets Notice from the Singer Herself (Exclusive)

Every time Carol Chapman purchases a coffee, the 81-year-old films a video of herself trying it and posts it on TikTok. Last week was no different.

After Chapman, who goes by Grandma C on TikTok, went to Dunkin' and bought a new drink — Sabrina Carpenter's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso — she sat in her car to give her review of the creation. According to Dunkin', the singer's Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso is a limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage combining Dunkin’s espresso, brown sugar notes and oatmilk.

But during her review, Chapman also revealed something else: while she'd purchased Carpenter's drink, she had no idea who Carpenter, 25, was.

"When I tasted it for the first time, I was just tasting the coffee itself, nothing to do with Sabrina," the Raleigh, N.C., resident tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I didn’t know her song was the reason for the drink."

"I was honest with my audience, telling them I didn’t know who Sabrina was but that I would find out," Chapman adds.

Eventually, Chapman posted the video to her TikTok account, not thinking much of it. Then, she began receiving texts and calls from her family, telling her that her video had gone viral, amassing more than 900,000 views and 1,100 comments.

Upon hearing this, Chapman felt "thrilled," she shares. She was even more excited when she saw that Carpenter herself had commented on the video.

"I couldn’t really believe it," Chapman tells PEOPLE. "Then all my granddaughters were calling and texting, so I figured it was true."

"I love you, Grandma C 💋," the "Espresso" singer commented.

"I love you ❤️❤️," Chapman replied.

Since then, Chapman has taken the opportunity to learn more about the singer, and why exactly Dunkin' decided to team up with her.

"First I found out about the song 'Espresso,' " she says. "Then I listened to it. Then on my next TikTok I told people who she was and I said the song made me happy and made me feel good."

"I have listened to all the songs I could get on Alexa," she adds. "Saturday night I was looking on Netflix to find something to watch and her Christmas special came up, so I watched it."

"Now like her so much as a singer and if she ever appears near me I would love to see her," Chapman continues.



