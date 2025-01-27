Grandmother charged after child accidentally shoots herself in head
We're learning more about a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl critically wounded in Northwest Baltimore. Police have arrested and charged the child's grandmother, 51-year-old Alethea Mitchell. It all began Saturday in the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers discovered the child in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/grandmother-charged-after-child-accidentally-shoots-herself-with-stolen-gun