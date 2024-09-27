Grandmother says her tortoise stops traffic when people see her take him to pub

Grandmum Jackie Leek has struck up a remarkable bond with a giant tortoise which she takes everywhere with her - including down the pub. Jackie, 58, first bought the African sulcata tortoise she calls Mr Miyagi for company when recovering from cancer 18 months ago. Since then the pair have become inseparable and she has taken the eight-year-old tortoise on holiday in her caravan and for regular strolls on the beach. He weighs around three stone (19kg) and is expected to be around 10 stone (63kg) when he gets older.