Grandson of tornado victim remembers grandfather as outgoing, lively, and thoughtful
Victor Linero told WPTV he was on the phone with his granfather, Alejandro Alonso, when the tornado took his life.
WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley thanks first responders and WPTV News after the deadly tornado outbreak that hit Florida from Hurricane Milton.
Five days after tornadoes brought down power lines, WPTV is working to find out when thousands of people can expect their lights to come back on in Indian River County.
WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny and anchor Michael Williams discuss what tornado victims need to know before filing a claim.WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins the show to discuss the future of insurance in Florida and building codes.
WPTV anchor Michael Williams speaks to state Rep. Toby Overdorf following the deadly tornadoes. They give an overview of the damage and what victims can do as they begin the long road to recovery.
