Granite Staters continue to help Southern states hit hard by hurricanes

CBC

A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring