Grant awarded 2 days after Barberton teacher dies
Manufacturing programs used by four school districts (Barberton, Wadsworth, Norton and Copley) are strong but about to get much stronger— thanks mainly to a late educator named Phil Hodanbosi.
Manufacturing programs used by four school districts (Barberton, Wadsworth, Norton and Copley) are strong but about to get much stronger— thanks mainly to a late educator named Phil Hodanbosi.
"A lot of our doctors found out, too late in med school, that their jobs would involve informing patients that they have an STI in front of their spouses at eye exams."
Columbia University is facing a full-blown crisis heading into Passover as a rabbi linked to the Ivy League school urged Jewish students to stay home and tense confrontations on campus sparked condemnation from the White House and New York officials.
"If you're in your early thirties, you're gonna want to listen to this..."
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chair of the Education Committee, said Sunday that she’s “gravely concerned” over protests against the Israel-Hamas war at Columbia University that have led to arrests. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus center for days, protesting the school’s financial holdings that stand to profit from the war, protesting the Biden administration’s…
The New Brunswick government wants to block the unions representing school psychologists, teachers and support staff from joining a lawsuit against the province's gender-identity policy for schools.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the lawsuit last fall. At issue is a policy that required school staff to get parental consent before they can use a student's chosen name and pronoun, if the student is under 16.The civil liberties group argues the policy goes against the provincial educ
Columbia University administrators appear to have only inflamed student protesters against the Israel-Hamas war both on their campus and at other schools after leadership chose to have more than 100 students arrested over pro-Palestine demonstrations Friday. Under pressure from politicians on both sides of the aisle, university President Minouche Shafik faces calls to resign as…
‘Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable,’ a White House spokesperson said
A cyber attack on the City of Saint John in November 2020 may have been just a headline for many, but for a group of students at Nashwaaksis Middle School, defending such an attack is the stuff career ambitions are made of.As organizations increasingly rely on technology, the ransomware attack that took down the city's website and affected its emergency dispatch system forced the city to rebuild its network and launch a new website.The attack cost Saint John millions and was eventually traced ba
The problem of chronic absenteeism in schools is growing, according to a document released by the province earlier this week.And it's an issue that the Anglophone North School District has been trying to urgently address."Last July and August, when we kind of looked back at our absenteeism, we were hitting about 48-per-cent chronic absenteeism," said district superintendent Dean Mutch.That percentage isn't far off from the rest of the province, which is why Mutch said he was not surprised to see
Biden said Monday that he condemned both “antisemitic protests” and people who “don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians”
Protest entered its sixth day on Monday
A student at a South Carolina college campus was arrested Monday after police said they found a gun in his dorm room.
(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who needs to borrow from the US government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) joined a group of Jewish Democrats in a visit to Columbia University on Monday as the school grapples with fiery pro-Palestinian protests on campus that have led to mounting criticism of the university’s leadership from all sides. The Democratic members denounced the protests, which they described as antisemitic, with Gottheimer going…
An extensive survey on youth health on P.E.I. has found that bullying is a particular problem for students in Grades 7 to 12 — and it's worse here than elsewhere in the country.The annual COMPASS survey found 31 per cent of students had been bullied in the previous 30 days, compared to a national average of 19 per cent.P.E.I. is one of five provinces that participates in the COMPASS survey, developed and delivered by the University of Waterloo. This year the survey included 35 schools, and 79 pe
Elizabeth Frantz/ReutersThe White House on Sunday addressed the growing chaos surrounding dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations at colleges across the U.S.–including Columbia University–with a spokesperson saying calls of violence against Jewish students is “blatantly antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.”That statement, shared with The Daily Beast by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, emphasized that every American has the right to peacefully protest, but has n
Greensboro man charged after breaking into elementary school with long gun
Pro-Palestine protesters have continued to demonstrate for a fifth day following the arrests of more than 100 students The post White House Condemns ‘Antisemitic, Unconscionable and Dangerous’ Hate Speech at Columbia University appeared first on TheWrap.
The statement denouncing "calls for violence" comes as protests at New York's Columbia University continue.
The 'Euphoria' actress poked fun at her appearance in an Instagram post while enjoying a getaway with friends