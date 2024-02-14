Grant funding will help seniors age well at home in rural areas

Eganville – A federal grant of almost $800,000 is being put to good use in the rural areas around Eganville, Barry’s Bay and Whitewater Region, as well as at the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, providing home support, Meals on Wheels, transportation and more.

“This program encompasses 5,000 square kilometres from Whitney to LaPasse,” said Kayla Menkhorst, the executive director of the Eganville and District Senior Needs Association (EDSNA). “It is a huge geographic location but a need that needed to be addressed.”

This project is aimed at seniors who want to remain in their own homes but have not had access to the necessary services in their rural areas. Already residents in the area are seeing the benefits through subsidized Meals-on-Wheels delivery to rural areas, transportation initiatives and homecare services. Part of the grant has been used to expand programs and part to develop new strategies, all aimed to help seniors age well at home.

The federal government came forward with the grant application for the Age Well At Home Initiative in the spring of 2022 and it was quite an extensive process to apply, however, for the Eganville and District Seniors as the lead agency, it was seen as funding which could make a tremendous difference in the lives of many people.

“It fit the mandate of keeping seniors in their home as long as possible, and there is a strong volunteer component,” she said.

It was a perfect fit and also an opportunity to work collaboratively with neighbouring communities which also deal with the challenges of rural living and accessing services.

“We have a lot of rural pockets, whether you are in Palmer Rapids, LaPasse or Foymount,” she said.

The application was submitted in the summer of 2022 and it took about a year to hear the organization was successful. The EDSNA will receive $799,896 over the next two years to better support seniors in their own homes. The funding will be distributed in a partnership between the Eganville association, the Township of Whitewater, Barry’s Bay Area Home Support and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan.

“Eganville is the lead,” she explained.

Some of the programs, such as the rural Meals-on-Wheels delivery, were already being done quite well in the Eganville catchment area, but this is something which has expanded to other areas through this program.

There will be community “navigators” in each area because they know their community best and will work with people in their local community.

“We wanted it to be very community based.”

Grant funding goes to support the clients, pay for volunteer mileage, navigator positions, insurance costs, IT needs and subsidies for meals and food costs.

Ms. Menkhorst noted some of the barriers for seniors in accessing services in rural Ontario are not just based on geography but also financial barriers, so there is a subsidy component. The Meals-on-Wheels, for example, are subsidized to make them affordable, as are the frozen meals.

There is a bit of flexibility written into the grant application for this program is also about looking at what the needs are and as more work is done with seniors living at home their needs will become more apparent, she believes.

“We made the grant really flexible,” she said. “It is about identifying needs as we go.”

Identifying Needs in Area

In looking at the needs in the area to help seniors age at hone, one immediate emphasis is expanding the Meals-on-Wheels program. While in the Eganville catchment area it is already reaching the rural areas, this is not the case in other regions. For example, prior to this, the program only went to Cobden in Whitewater Region and now it will stretch into the other areas of the municipality.

Other programs are cooking programs which could be done around the county and having transportation options, such as a “shopping bus” which would go to a larger centre – Renfrew or Pembroke – for a shopping outing. The first one departing from Eganville was well received with a stop at the mall and other stores in a mini van. This program is every second Friday in Eganville and offers a social outing as well, Ms. Menkhorst noted.

As well, through the grant funding locally there is the option of grocery pickup and delivery in Eganville. This is utilizing the local stores, she said.

Another aspect of the program is homemaking, which will have intergenerational support workers coming into the home to do light housekeeping, meal prep or assistance. She explained the intergenerational aspect is allowing anyone of any generation to participate as a support worker.

“We are looking for people of all ages to bring those generations together,” she said.

This homemaking program will be very in demand, she acknowledged and for this program a person must be referred as being in need. This can be done through a doctor or other agency. The rationale is to make sure the funding is going to those most in need of assistance to be able to remain in their home, she explained.

“We are creating a pool of people and they get to do the work in their community,” she said. “Someone from Beachburg works in Beachburg, for example.”

It would be the same worker, so there is a relationship established with the client.

“It is about tailoring the needs of the client to keep them in their home as long as possible,” she said.

There is also a yard maintenance/snow removal component to the homemaking service. While this would not be the same individual doing work in the home, it is another key aspect to providing a service which will make it easier – and more affordable – for seniors to stay in their home.

For the homemaking services there is a co-pay of $10 an hour.

Another aspect of the program is home safety, which is checking a home to make sure it is safe and ensuring the senior is paired with someone to fix the issue. It could be a wobbly bannister or broken stair.

“The client may not notice, but it is connecting them to someone to get that repaired,” she explained. “All the projects are looking at identifying the need and being part of the next step.”

Crucial Need For Volunteers

A major component of this grant application was the emphasis on volunteers to carry out the work and there is a need for more volunteers to step forward in the various communities, Ms. Menkhorst stressed.

“It was supposed to be all volunteers, unless there were extenuating circumstances,” she explained.

While their application outlined all the extenuating circumstances, there is still a need for volunteers in all the communities. One example is volunteer drivers.

“If we want to offer Meals-on-Wheels in Quadeville, we need to find volunteers in Quadeville to do that,” she said.

The funding covers volunteer mileage, but there is still a need for people to step up to volunteer.

“We need people to make the impact in their community,” she said.

In Eganville, the Senior Needs has been very blessed with 75 active volunteers. They might volunteer daily or monthly, but they volunteer. However, they are getting older. Many volunteers are in their 80s and 90s and there is an ongoing need for more volunteers, she said.

“As we grow and expand, we need more volunteers,” she said. “We are noticing less and less people stepping forward to volunteer.”

At the same time, she is optimistic people will come forward to volunteer in the various communities for all these programs.

“There is a strength in rural communities. People want to give back to their communities,” she said.

The grant extends until September 2025 and it is unknown if there will be another grant program then to ensure ongoing funding. Keeping the momentum going is one of the goals Ms. Menkhorst has.

“How do we keep things going? How can we get more people to help?” she asked.

They are hoping they will be able to have enough programs operational to make a good case for some more funding from some level of government, she said. The co-pay funding will go towards continuing the program as well. However, there is a vision to see this ongoing and this will require funding support.

“As we get going, how can we sustain this?” she asked.

For more information about this new initiative, or how you can volunteer, please call the Eganville and District Seniors at 613-628-2354 or via email info@eganvilleseniors.com.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader