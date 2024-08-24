Grant Gustin's 2 Kids: All About His Daughter Juniper and Baby on the Way

Grant Gustin is currently expecting his second child with his wife Andrea "LA" Thoma

Jenny Anderson/Getty ; LA Thoma Gustin/Instagram Grant Gustin attends the 4th Annual Elsie Fest, Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival at Central Park SummerStage on October 7, 2018 in New York City. ; Grant Gustin and his daughter Juniper.

Grant Gustin and his wife, celebrity trainer Andrea "LA" Thoma, are the proud parents of daughter Juniper Grace Louise — and have another baby on the way!

A superhero onscreen, Gustin is known on social media as an enthusiastic father and family man, often sharing heartwarming moments and insights into their private life.

In June 2024, The Flash star shared a photo of himself and his 2-year-old daughter, nicknamed Juni. “You have given me my greatest purpose. You won’t read this, but I love you so much and I can’t wait to meet your little sibling. I’m so lucky,” Gustin captioned the post.

He and Thoma met in 2016 and got engaged in April 2017, just over a year after they began dating. Grant reportedly proposed during a workout session on the beach, in an impromptu moment that caught his now-wife by surprise.

The couple held two wedding ceremonies: a symbolic one in Malaysia in December 2018 to honor Thoma’s heritage and a formal wedding in Los Angeles later that same month.

When they announced the birth of their first child in August 2021, the couple said they’d keep their daughter’s identity fairly hidden. In a previous interview with Verwell Family, Thoma said: “We will cover their face in photos as we feel strongly that they should have the right to remain private and decide whether they want to become a public persona.”

In March 2024, Gustin and Thoma announced they are expecting their second baby.

Here’s everything to know about Grant Gustin and LA Thoma’s family.

Juniper Grace Louise Gustin, 2

LA Thoma Gustin/Instagram Juniper Gustin.

Juniper Grace Louise, born on Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, is the first child of Grant and Thoma. Juniper carries the unique name of an evergreen tree that produces berries. According to The Bump, it symbolizes life and growth.

The couple announced her arrival over Instagram, with Thoma saying they are “absolutely obsessed.” She previously shared she had a difficult pregnancy with Juniper, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in her first trimester with severe nausea.

Now at 2 years old, Juniper has captured the hearts of the couple’s fans through the adorable snapshots her parents share on social media, even as her face remains hidden.

LA Thoma Gustin/Instagram Grant Gustin and his daughter Juniper.

Despite her identity being somewhat protected, Juniper’s personality shines through. Actor Gustin shared a clip of him and his daughter when she was just 1 year old, tap dancing on the balcony as she giggled. In 2023, the two were captured playing at home in a “chaotic” video.

The Gustins recently traveled to Kampung, a village in Malaysia, where Juniper was seen playing in the sand with other kids, enjoying a boat ride and eating Malaysian food. “Juni is a Kampung girl at heart,” her mom captioned a post.

Juniper seems to have a playful spirit and often matches outfits with her dad.

Gustin's Baby on the Way

Grant Gustin/Instagram Grant Gustin, LA Thoma Gustin, and Juniper Gustin.

The soon-to-be family of four is now preparing for the arrival of another baby. The Gustins announced the pregnancy in a heartwarming post on Instagram in March 2024.

In a mirror photo, the expectant mom was seen displaying her baby bump while being embraced by Gustin and Juniper. A second photo showed Juniper wearing a T-shirt that read “In My Big Sister Era."

"Shaping up to be an exciting year,” the couple captioned the joint post. Thoma then shared a post on her Instagram Stories, where she added: “Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple months.”

Thoma made her first public appearance with a baby bump later in March for the opening night of Grant’s theater performance in Water for Elephants in New York. “Juni and I are so proud our Papa and the endless hard work and passion you throw into everything you do,” she captioned a post.

In a separate carousel, Thoma celebrated her first outing as a pregnant woman. “My first pregnancy was a COVID pregnancy locked away in Canada so I barely saw anybody, not even my family,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sad-face emoji. “It’s been fun to see other humans this time around.”

While she hasn’t opened up about any pregnancy sickness in her second pregnancy to date, Thoma shared a video of stretches she does to relieve back pain during pregnancy.

“With all the new hormones, softening ligaments, changing of center of gravity and growing happening, it feels almost unavoidable.Working on keeping your body stacked, standing evenly on both feet, moving often and having some good support while sitting are ways you can try to keep some of that pain at bay,” she advised her followers. “Listen to your body, every pregnancy is different!”

