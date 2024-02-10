Grant Shapps accused of playing ‘fast and loose’ with spending figures

The figure mentioned by Grant Shapps is almost a fifth higher than that of £242bn included in last year's plan - PAUL GROVER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Grant Shapps has been accused of inflating the Ministry of Defence’s budget by more than £40 billion by claiming “I have £288 billion” to spend on equipment over the next decade.

In recent weeks, the Defence Secretary has repeatedly cited the £288 billion as the 10-year equipment budget for the Armed Forces.

Last month, Mr Shapps told the BBC: “I have already got a lot more money to spend; £288 billion in the next decade on equipment for example.”

The figure, contained in the MoD’s latest 10-year equipment plan is an increase of almost a fifth (19 per cent) on the £242 billion figure included in the previous year’s plan.

A report by the National Audit reveals that the majority of the increase “is because the MoD has forecast that over 10 years it will receive additional funding of £34.5 billion for nuclear and £9.4 billion for non-nuclear budgets.

The apparent discrepancy was highlighted by Francis Tusa, the editor of Defence Analysis, who asked “how on earth” the MoD could “be allowed to operate on fantasy budgets”.

An MoD source insisted that “[this] is how these long-term budgets normally work so there is nothing untoward in the accounting. And the Treasury remains involved in signing off the detail.”

But Mr Tusa said: “I wish I could tell my bank manager that I forecast that my income was going to rise by 20 per cent over the next few years, but without having to show them where this cash was going to come from!”

The uplift was, he said, “a punt by the MoD that it will get the dosh.

The Defence Secretary told the BBC last month that he has 'already got a lot more money to spend' - JEFF OVERS/BBC/PA

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, said: “For 14 years, the Conservatives have failed to get a grip of deep problems in defence. Ministers playing fast and loose with defence budget figures makes it harder still to deal with the challenges our UK forces face.

“The Conservatives are failing British troops and British taxpayers. With war in Europe and conflict in the Middle East, this risks leaving our Armed Forces without the equipment they need to fight and fulfil our Nato obligations.”

The disclosure comes after a year-long review by the Commons Defence Committee found that the Government “will never achieve warfighting or strategic readiness” without urgent reforms to reverse a recruitment crisis and dramatically boost Britain’s stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

In a stark report published last weekend, the MPs said that the Armed Forces required more funding to “engage in operations whilst also developing warfighting readiness” or it would have to reduce the “operational burden” on the military. The committee discovered that £1.95 billion of funding awarded in the Budget last spring may now be used to plug shortfalls in defence rather than to replenish and boost stockpiles.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “In this more dangerous world, this Government is committed to ensuring our Armed Forces are properly equipped and trained to keep the UK safe.

“Last year we announced an additional £5 billion in defence funding and we remain committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP as soon as economic and fiscal conditions allow.

“The 2022-2032 Equipment Plan does not include last year’s increase in budget, nor does it reflect the Department’s updated policy intent set out in the Defence Command Paper 2023 to address the economic and security challenges identified by the Government through its 2023 Integrated Review.

“The increase in the plan’s budget reflects adjustments to the department’s ten-year planning assumption set by HM Treasury, including baselined spending where agreed. This is a normal part of defence planning to allow the department to plan investment in long-term programmes.”

A source close to Mr Shapps added: “In the week of Labour’s chaotic decisions around its £28bn green investment, it’s laughable for them to be offering advice on budgets. The fact is that we have a plan for defence and they don’t have a clue.”