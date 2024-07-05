Grant Shapps Loses Seat Amid Slew Of Losses By Tory Ministers
Grant Shapps Loses Seat Amid Slew Of Losses By Tory Ministers
Grant Shapps Loses Seat Amid Slew Of Losses By Tory Ministers
The South Dakota governor, who once shot her puppy in a gravel pit, complained that the vice president isn’t relatable.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Democrat is preparing a constitutional amendment in response to the Supreme Court's landmark immunity ruling, seeking to reverse the decision “and ensure that no president is above the law.”
‘I couldn’t care less about what @PressSec has to say today,’ Boebert says as she calls on Biden to take to the podium
AOC wants to impeach justices as Democrats plan a new constitutional amendment to overturn the immunity ruling and revive attempts to put more justices on the bench. All are unlikely to pass
Joe Biden’s week from hell was punctuated on the Fourth of July, with sources revealing he told Democratic governors behind closed doors that he, the most powerful politician on the planet, has asked his advisers to no longer schedule events that begin later than 8 p.m.It’s a bombshell revelation, first reported by The New York Times, that further calls into question Biden’s fitness and position atop Democrats’ presidential ticket. Biden has been adamant since his disaster of a debate a week ago
CHARLOTTETOWN — For Rupinder Pal Singh, who has been a leading voice in protests against changes to Prince Edward Island's immigration rules, going back to India is "not an option."
A hypothetical scenario that lets Trump send SEAL Team 6 to assassinate his rivals has raised alarms for what a president could do without legal restraints, Alex Woodward reports
REGINA — Saskatchewan is going to court to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions of dollars in carbon levy money — but the federal government says it will stand firm because the law is the law.
Germany has blocked the sale of a Volkswagen subsidiary to a Chinese state-owned company on national security grounds, delivering a fresh blow to the already tense relationship with its biggest trading partner.
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a Toronto riding last week, but the prime minister said his focus remains on governing.
OpEd: The Supreme Court’s ruling on Donald Trump’s immunity effectively creates a constitutional autocracy in which the president is above its Constitution.
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
The White House on Tuesday fended off tough questions about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness, acknowledging his poor performance in last week’s debate while maintaining the president is still able to hold and run for office. CNN’s Kasie Hunt reports.
(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon has a problem: How does one of the world’s largest employers avoid doing business with companies that rely on China’s Huawei Technologies Co., the world’s largest telecommunications provider?Most Read from BloombergBiden Struggles to Contain Mounting Pressure to Drop Out of RaceHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina Can End Russia’s War in Ukraine With One Phone Call, Finland SaysUS Allies Say China Is Developing Attack Drones for RussiaZelen
Weeks after Alberta's last coal-fired power plant went offline, the federal government has stepped up with more than $39 million in grants to help six communities that lost jobs in the transition to cleaner energy. The funding, announced Wednesday by Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for PrairiesCan, will support 10 projects ranging from training centres, industrial parks and new community amenities. "These investments will help create good-paying jobs, attract new investment opportunities an
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors will pay nearly $146 million in penalties to the federal government because 5.9 million of its older vehicles do not comply with emissions and fuel economy standards.
Charles is set to invite the leader of the party with an overall majority of Commons seats to form a government at Buckingham Palace on Friday.
“No loser in British politics has challenged the vote counts or legitimacy of the election, or said they cannot lose except through fraudulent means.”
The president's reelection campaign is going on the offensive as he tries to recover from last week's disastrous debate against Donald Trump.