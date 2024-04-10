Grantham: Candidates announced for re-established town council

The candidates hoping to become part of the newly re-established Grantham Town Council have been announced.

The council was originally established in 1927 but ceased to exist in 1974, leaving its governance duties to the district council.

However, plans to bring it back were unanimously approved by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) at a meeting in March last year.

Voting to elect 22 councillors is set to take place on 2 May.

Other towns in the district, including Bourne and Stamford, already have their own town councils.

The new council's full remit will be decided after the elections, but is expected to include responsibility for the town's public parks and open spaces.

It will also be able to put its own charge on council tax bills.

A total of 22 seats across seven wards are being contested, with four representing St Vincent's Ward and three for each of the remaining wards, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Officials previously said the return of the council would mean "Grantham affairs are run by Grantham people".

The town is the birth place of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Her grocer father, Alfred Roberts, was first elected to the town council as an independent in 1927.

He also served as mayor.

A full list of candidates can be found on the district council's website.

