Grants of up to £3,000 for Channel Island projects

Conservation projects could receive up to £3,000

People and groups in the Channel Islands could receive up to £3,000 to fund conservation projects.

Entries for the 2024 Insurance Corporation Conservation Awards are now open, the frim has announced.

Launched nearly 30 years ago, it targets those "engaged in environmental or nature conservation".

Michelle Steele, from the Insurance Corporation, said it was open to entrants from Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

She added: "There are countless individuals of all ages tirelessly working to protect and enhance our natural environment, and we would encourage them to apply for the opportunity to secure additional funding for their projects."

Entries are welcomed from projects of any scale, and applicants can apply for multiple awards, the firm said.

Submissions were also encouraged from all sectors, including established organisations, schools, youth groups, and young achievers.

The awards feature three distinct categories: Best Conservation Project, Schools and Youth Groups Green Award, and Young Conservationist of the Year.

All entries are eligible for public voting in The Peter Walpole People's Choice category.

Entries close on 26 April, with more information available online.

