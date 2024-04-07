Grants for conservation students and citizen students

A £2,000 grant is available for citizen scientists and conservation students in Guernsey.

The grants offered by La Société Guernesiaise support students studying or researching a subject related to biodiversity and conservation of the natural environment.

The grants also support citizen scientists, people who work with professional scientists to advance scientific research.

Application close on 30 April.

Citizen scientist applicants need to be resident in the Bailiwick of Guernsey from the start of 2024 and students resident for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Eligible students will be studying a course of higher education in biological, ecological or environmental science, or a course which contains a substantial element of such science.

Applicants must also be a member of La Société Guernesiaise and undertaking, or planning to undertake, research on Guernsey's fauna, flora, ecology or other discipline supported by La Société.

