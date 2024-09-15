Grape Street Park renamed in honor of fallen San Diego officers
The City of San Diego renamed Grape Street Park Saturday after two police officers who were killed there in the line of duty.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
Alberta RCMP have arrested a suspect who had been on the run for more than a month after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was one of the two men RCMP say were involved in the killing of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.At a media update Friday evening, RCMP Chief Supt. Roberta McKale said Strawberry was taken into custody on the O'Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by members o
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A hunter in northeastern Wisconsin discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February, police confirmed Friday.
A woman in Austria was found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine ($886.75) for grossly negligent homicide. The victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus, according to Austrian news agency APA.
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
Four people have been charged with manslaughter and forcible confinement more than a year after a 19-year-old youth was killed in an apparent home invasion in Burnaby, B.C.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that charges were laid in the death of Ryan Nagy, who lived at a home on the 7600-block of 17th Avenue.The teen was fatally injured when Burnaby RCMP arrived at the home shortly after 7 a.m. PT on June 29, 2023, and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Anoth
The second person charged comes as part of a “continuing investigation” into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division discovered some 21,000 secretly-made videos of people in intimate actions during their stays at Rhett Riviere’s rental properties in Aiken, a lawsuit says.
A Minnesota man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session. Robert Castillo, 41, who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder, apologized in court Friday for killing his wife, Corinna Woodhull, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. They had been married about two years and have five children, who are now ages 11 to 24. Castillo's sister told police she hosted a weekly Bible study at her St. Paul home.
Kadel Piedrahita took the stand and was cross-examined by prosecutors on Friday.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was bludgeoned in her sleep.