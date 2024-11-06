Grapevine-Colleyville tax rate election passing in early voting results
A proposal to increase the tax rate in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district was leading after early voting, according to unofficial results.
Early voting results showed the Voter Approved Tax Rate leading 58.31% to 41.69%.
Grapevine-Colleyville voters were asked to approve increasing the maintenance & operations portion of the property tax rate from 72.9 cents per $100 of assessed value to 73.69 cents.
The additional tax revenue means $6 million in funding that Grapevine-Colleyville can use for teacher salary increases, transportation and other daily expenses.
Grapevine-Colleyville and other districts across the state are dealing with budget shortfalls after the Legislature failed to allocate funding to address skyrocketing inflation of almost 20%. The basic allotment funding per student has not increased since 2019. Districts must also pay for other state mandates such as school security.