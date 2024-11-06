Grapevine-Colleyville tax rate election passing in early voting results

A demonstration voting machine at the Tarrant County Election Administration displays the screen voters will see after casting their ballot on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Fort Worth. The 2020 primary election will take place on March 3.

A proposal to increase the tax rate in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district was leading after early voting, according to unofficial results.

Early voting results showed the Voter Approved Tax Rate leading 58.31% to 41.69%.

Grapevine-Colleyville voters were asked to approve increasing the maintenance & operations portion of the property tax rate from 72.9 cents per $100 of assessed value to 73.69 cents.

The additional tax revenue means $6 million in funding that Grapevine-Colleyville can use for teacher salary increases, transportation and other daily expenses.

Grapevine-Colleyville and other districts across the state are dealing with budget shortfalls after the Legislature failed to allocate funding to address skyrocketing inflation of almost 20%. The basic allotment funding per student has not increased since 2019. Districts must also pay for other state mandates such as school security.