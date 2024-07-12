New ‘graphic’ video shows Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting that killed 2, injured toddler

A deadly, “graphic” drive-by shooting in front of a Fort Lauderdale corner store Monday night that killed two people and injured several more — including a 2-year-old — ended almost as quickly as it started, new surveillance video shows. Police are still on the hunt for the alleged shooters.

Around 7:55 p.m., all was quiet and calm before a silver car rolled up to the street corner in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, where chaos would quickly ensue.

In the span of about 10 seconds, five people were struck by a hail of gunfire, according to the footage released Thursday by Fort Lauderdale police.

A small group was lounging outside a nearby store while the group of five soon-to-be shooting victims were sitting enjoying the shade under a pair of palm trees.

The silver car, carrying an unknown number of suspects, quickly speeds into the frame. Then it whips around the street corner, barely braking.

The backseat passenger side door swings open, when suddenly, a swell of gunfire is heard, video reveals. The group of five, shocked and stunned, plummet to the ground, including the toddler.

Tiarra Holliday, 28, of Plantation, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Sheldon Lawrence, 45, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Two other adults and the 2-year-old were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives found the silver car abandoned shortly after the drive-by shooting.

It’s not clear what triggered the shooting. No identifying information on the suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean 954-828-5570, Detective Jackie Sanchez at 954-828-5539, the Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or remain anonymous through Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477. Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.