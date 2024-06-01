The graphics that reveal where the party leaders aren’t visiting

Gordon Rayner
·4 min read
Where have the leaders visited?
The leaders of the main political parties have yet to visit a single Labour-held constituency, Telegraph analysis shows.

A heatmap of the campaign trail – which will be updated until election day – reveals that, as of Friday, Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Ed Davey and Richard Tice had visited 38 constituencies between them. Of those, 33 are Tory held, four are SNP and one is Green.

It suggests Mr Sunak is in defensive mode, trying to shore up the seats his party held in 2019, while the other three leaders are on the attack, concentrating their firepower on seats they think they can win from the Conservatives.

Mr Sunak will make a further attempt to solidify support for Tory-held seats on Saturday when he announces a £20 million fund to help improve 30 towns, the majority in Conservative constituencies. Just seven are  in Labour constituencies, and four are in constituencies held by the SNP. The remainder are in Northern Ireland.

The funds are designed to offer local people the chance to decide how to improve their communities through reviving high streets, supporting local businesses or improving the environment.

Eleven of the Tory constituencies receiving money would switch to Labour if current polls prove correct, according to projections by YouGov based on a detailed seat-by-seat analysis. Some of them would previously have been classified as safe seats.

YouGov’s March MRP poll suggested that the Tories would win just six of the 18 seats receiving money: Gainsborough, Wyre Forest (where money is going to Kidderminster), Harborough, Oadby and Wigston (money for Wigston), Montgomeryshire and Glydwr (money for Newtown), Grantham and Bourne (money for Grantham), and Bognor Regis.

What the Telegraph analysis shows

Rishi Sunak has visited 14 constituencies, of which 13 have been Conservative.

Instead of visiting purely marginal seats to maximise his party’s chances of clinging on to them, he has visited some seats with massive majorities, suggesting he is either worried that no seat is safe or that he wants to start his campaign on friendly ground to project an image of a leader who is well liked.

Those seats include Hinckley and Bosworth, which has a 46 percentage point majority, and Richmond and Northallerton, a newly-created constituency in which the Prime Minister is standing. On average, the seats he has visited have majorities of 23 percentage points.

Sir Keir Starmer has visited 12 constituencies, of which nine are Conservative-held.

On average, they need a 10.5-point swing to Labour from the party that holds them – which would be the direct equivalent of the swing achieved by New Labour in 1997.

They include Brighton Pavilion, which needs a 17.2-point swing from the Greens to turn Labour, Tory-held Gillingham and Rainham, which needs a 16.5-point swing, and Mid Derbyshire, which needs a 16.3-point swing from the Tories.

The most marginal constituency he has visited is Theresa Villiers’ seat in Chipping Barnet, which only needs a  3.7-point swing to turn Labour for the first time.

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, has made his way across 10 constituencies, nine of which are Tory-held and high on the Lib Dems’ target list.

South Cambridgeshire, held by Anthony Browne, the technology minister, would need just a 1.2-point swing to turn yellow. Cheltenham, held by Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, needs a 1.3-point swing, and Eastbourne, held by Caroline Ansell, needs a 2.2-point swing.

Richard Tice, the Reform UK leader, has so far only visited two seats, both of them Conservative-held.

One is Boston and Skegness, currently held by Matt Warman, a former culture minister, where Mr Tice is standing. It has a 25,621 Conservative majority, amounting to a 61.4-point lead over Labour, but also had the highest Leave vote in the country in the EU referendum.

Age trends

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the constituencies visited by Sir Keir have fewer people of retirement age than those visited by the other leaders.

On average, just 19 per cent of voters in seats visited by the Labour leader are over 65, compared with 26 per cent for Mr Tice, 24 per cent for Sir Ed and 20 per cent for Mr Sunak.

Younger voters traditionally tend towards voting Labour, while older ones tend to back the Tories.

