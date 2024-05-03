Grappling with putting public money into community efforts

Last week’s discussion about community grants by Grey Highlands council was prompted by a budget concern about rising grants and in-kind support of community groups.

So, the topic began mainly in terms of expense, deficit and loss of revenue.

Still, the value of community-building to the thriving of residents and the municipality was brought to the forefront of the discussion at times by different members.

Coun. Dan Wickens praised the “special kind of person” it takes to volunteer in the community.

He said it was important not to make the approach to “in-kind” uses become a stumbling block to those contributions. The good will of the community needs to be maintained, he said.

Coun. Joel Loughead observed that there was a need for accountability, without making the process too rigid, in a way that was discouraging to people.

OVERVIEW OF GRANTS

The history of the grant program was reviewed from its start in 2019. It showed that over time, the number of applications has risen, as has the nature of the requests.

In recent years, grants have been given for repairs and property taxes for non-municipal buildings. Some of these are owned by small non-profits, such as the Badjeros community centre and the Hanley Centre.

As well, staff gave the example of capital grants for equipment for groups, which is then their property.

With grant requests trending upwards, council’s discussion at budget time kept coming back to helping those that help themselves.

That is, council prefers to support projects and events when groups actively fundraise or seek sponsors as well.

During the budget talks some members of council said that fundraising also keeps group members active and engaged, with a sense of ownership in what they’re doing.

SUPPORT THROUGH MOU

Coun. Allwood asked if the Memorandum of Under­standing agreements with the municipality are separate from the community grant program.

Staff member Michele Harris explained that the South East Grey CHC and the Chamber agreement budgets and others come out of the overall community grant program budget of $106,500.

The two large MOUs account for $60,000, which leaves $46,500 in community grant budget.

The community grant program is for specific under-takings, Ms Harris said, while the MOUs involve a group providing a service to the municipality so that staff and resources don’t have to be used for them.

However, there are also other MOUs with smaller groups, which are funded and approved through the community grant program.

Coun. Tom Allwood has in the past noted that the CHC has an unfortunately precar­ious funding model with the province. It doesn’t get money for programs, which means it must find its own support.

But to illustrate one of many challenges in evaluating where to put municipal support, the CHC receives $50,000 per year from Grey Highlands for programming and is not charged rentals for buildings.

Many community groups applying for in-kind use of facilities or for grants also provide activities, meals and community events that seniors and youth enjoy. Each one of them must be individually evaluated before receiving money or in-kind use.

WHOSE MONEY IS IT?

The municipality has facilities it holds in trust for all taxpayers, not all of whom are going to use them. As well, the levy that supports community grants comes from those same taxpayers.

Coun. Allwood said Grey Highlands, like other small municipalities without large on-staff resources to provide events and facilities, relies on the community to do that. And the community often relies on municipal facilities for these self-organized activities.

Coun. Allen agreed about facilities, but commented that when it comes to funding for events, not everyone goes to those community events. He also observed that in the past, community groups paid to use the facilities.

BUDGET SQUEEZE

Municipalities are squeezed for money, as are many taxpayers, and candidates promise voters to try to keep taxes down.

Staff members have said that council has asked them to look at increasing revenues. “In-kind” use for community groups in facilities is time that’s not available to paid rentals.

Similar to arenas in Grey Highlands, expenses of other community facilities can and often do exceed the revenue.

Council also has received reports on future projects needed to maintain and upgrade those buildings. Some upgrades in the past have been partly financed by user groups.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance