De Grasse posts strong time to win silver at Nanjing World Challenge

NANJING, China — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse posted his fastest time in nearly two years on Monday, finishing the 100 metres in 10.09 seconds to earn a silver medal at the Nanjing World Challenge.

De Grasse, 24, was edged out at the finish line by American Michael Rodgers, who posted the same official time.

It was the best clocking for De Grasse, a native of Markham, Ont., since a 10.01-second effort in Oslo, Norway in June 2017. His personal best is 9.91 seconds, set when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

De Grasse was coming off a second-place finish in the 200 metres at the Shanghai Diamond League event this past weekend.

In other World Challenge action, Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., finished second in the high jump, clearing 2.29 metres. Yu Wang of China won at 2.31 metres.

Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., just missed the podium, finishing fourth at 2.26 metres.

Genevieve Lalonde of Moncton, N.B., set a new personal best in the 1,500 metres, finishing 13th in four minutes 9.93 seconds.

The Canadian Press