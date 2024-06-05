Grassroots campaign fails to ignite EU ambitions of France's conservatives

Despite praise for running a grassroots EU election campaign aimed at revitalising the fortunes of France's conservative Rebublicans Party (LR), François-Xavier Bellamy's presence on the hustings has failed to capture the imagination of the traditional right-wing electorate.

Bellamy, lead candidate for the centre-right LR, has been calling on right-wing voters to make a fresh start.

He says he wants to devote himself to a "new generation" of traditional, Gaullist voters that have refused to be poached by either the far-right National Rally (RN) or the centrist administration of Emmanuel Macron.

In an interview published by French daily Le Figaro on Monday, Bellamy made a rousing declaration that it was "time to rebuild this political family, which alone can respond to the aspirations of the country".

This comes as the outgoing MEP's popularity hovers at under 8 percent in the polls, just a few days before Sunday's vote.

"I want to dedicate myself to this new beginning," he assured.

"And to make it a success, all we need is the support of all the people of France who aspire to see the rise of a political movement that is clear about its values and demanding in its action."

Collapse of LR

Bellamy's rallying cries comes against the backdrop of an exponential decline in fortunes for France's mainstream right over the past decade.



