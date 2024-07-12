Grateful Windsor Heights family gives plaque to fire department for its aid in a woman's final months

CBC

A member of the Chatham-Kent police service has been charged by Windsor Police in relation to an on-duty incident that occurred on June 26.Const. Fraser Curtis was charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault. The officer was first arrested and released with conditions on July 10.After learning of the incident, the Chatham-Kent Police Services called the Windsor Police Service to have the Windsor force conduct an independent investigation, according to a press release issu