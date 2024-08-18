‘Take that to the grave or I’ll walk on your grave.’ Broward nurse accused of child rape

The registered nurse and advanced practice registered nurse licenses held by a Coral Springs man have been suspended by the state surgeon general after he was charged with rape and other battery against a child.

The emergency suspension orders on John Jean Louis’ licenses came down Aug. 2, 57 days after his June 6 arrest. Jean Louis was released June 10 after posting $250,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, great force not used and five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a person from 12 to 16 years old.

Online state records say Jean Louis has been a licensed registered nurse in Florida since Sept. 19, 2016, and advanced practice registered nurse since June 4, 2021.

An arrest report says a girl whose family knew Jean Louis well enough to be in his home frequently told Coral Springs police that Jean Louis raped her six times from April 2022 through October 2023, usually at his home. In addition, she said, he would touch her breasts, behind and genitalia “both under and over the clothing.”

The girl told Coral Springs Det. Brook Powers that after Jean Louis’ first sexual battery, pinning her down and raping her for 10 to 20 minutes, he “told her ‘Don’t tell nobody’ and that she ‘gotta take that to the grave or I’ll walk on your grave.’”

The girl said the last time before she went to police in February was October 2023 at his birthday party.

The most recent incident was October of 2023 at his birthday party. She said he caught her in a bedroom alone, entered and asked, “Where’s my birthday gift?”