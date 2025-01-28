Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Endless Calls for Fame’ Music Documentary About ’90s New York Indie Rock Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

“Endless Calls for Fame,” a documentary chronicling the 1990s-era New York City punk/indie music scene and the band The New Rising Sons, has been acquired by independent film specialist Gravitas Ventures for U.S. and Canadian distribution.

The documentary will be available March 14 on digital and cable video-on-demand.

“Gravitas is excited to bring ‘Endless Calls for Fame’ to audiences throughout North America this March. Telling the astounding tale of the New Rising Sons and the environment they grew in, Olivia Serafini-Sauli brilliantly composes an homage to a time where passion and grit was a call to something greater, but not always a given,” Bill Guentzler, senior VP of acquisitions and operations at Gravitas Ventures, said in a statement.

The film uses director Olivia Serafini-Saul’s own archival footage of 1990s New York City. Focusing on The New Rising Sons in particular, the film captures the post-Nirvana alternative rock scene as it breaks through the mainstream. Serafini-Saul traces the story of The New Rising Sons, its emergent success and subsequent fade into obscurity.

“I’m excited to partner with Gravitas Ventures to bring ‘Endless Calls for Fame’ to audiences, and to share a unique chapter of New York City’s musical history with both those who experienced it, and those discovering it for the first time,” Serafini-Sauli said in a statement. “This film is a personal journey into a bygone era of raw energy and creativity, told through the story of The New Rising Sons — a band whose rise and fall in the world of rock ‘n’ roll reflects the enduring spirit of music, friendship, and New York City itself.”

Gravitas Ventures is part of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

