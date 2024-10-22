Gravitas Ventures Nabs North American Rights to Flint Water Crisis Doc ‘Lead and Copper’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to William Hart’s Flint, Mich. lead poisoning documentary “Lead and Copper.” The film will be available on digital platforms Nov. 19.

The official logline reads: “A state and city lie to Flint, Michigan’s population about the safety of their water, leading thousands of people to be lead poisoned. The film sets up the dominos that fell, leading to one of America’s worst public health disasters. Through interviews of members of Congress, local officials, environmental and engineering scientists, former EPA employees and the families affected by lead poisoning, ‘Lead and Copper’ explores how Flint is not alone.”

“I am enraged how a governor stripped an American city of its democracy, then lied to the citizens, while poisoning their children,” Hart said. “We made this documentary as a demand for justice.”

Government officials featured in the documentary include Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), former Mayor of Flint Dayne Walling, current Mayor of Flint Sheldon Neeley, Flint Councilman Byrant Nolden, Mayor of Newark, N.J. Ras Baraka, Newark Department of Water director Kareem Adeem and attorney Junius Williams.

“Gravitas is honored to be releasing ‘Lead and Copper’ this November,” said Mackenzie Maguire, acquisitions manager at Gravitas Ventures. “This hard-hitting documentary on the Flint Water Crisis is both informative and terrifying.”

Executive producers include Alex Olsen, Ciaran Birks and Hart. Patrick Letterii serves as producer. The deal was negotiated between Maguire and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

