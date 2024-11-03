Gray, soggy Sunday leads to even more rain
The tropics aren't quieting down just yet as we track two systems, with a possible third disturbance waiting in line, to kick off the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season
The tropics are not quieting down just yet as we track two systems. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Several lakes emerged in the Sahara desert after an extratropical cyclone blasted the region. Experts say these new lakes could last for a year or more!
Multiple rounds of system bringing an unsettled weekend but Sunday evening will feature a particularly strong system. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Saturday informed social-media followers that National Bison Day is a time to “celebrate this majestic symbol of strength and resilience.” With that in mind, below is an
While you may not want to encounter one on a hike, there's no denying that snakes are magnificent creatures â€” no matter how big or small they are. But when it comes to the biggest snakes in the world, nature truly knows no bounds.
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — The pictures of the smiling toddlers on the wall somehow survived.
King Charles took to social media to share a heartfelt message to King Felipe of Spain regarding the ongoing floods in Valencia. See details.
WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, evening Nov. 1, 2024
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Bonfire Night will be unseasonably warm this year, with the Met Office telling people to leave their scarves and gloves at home. "For anyone going to a firework display this weekend, the weather's set to stay benign," Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said. "It's going to be mild for this time of year, so you won't necessarily need hats and scarves and gloves, with temperatures expected to be probably still in the double figures for many places in the evening hours."
STORY: Four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia and the death toll from Spain's deadliest flash floods continues to rise.And with dozens of people still unaccounted for, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that it will likely increase further.“The situation we are living in is tragic. It is dramatic. We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough."Sanchez said the number of people killed has now passed 209.That was the number killed in floods in Romania in 1970.Spain's tragedy is now Europe's worst flood-related disaster since at least 500 people died in Portugal in 1967.Meanwhile, volunteers flocked to Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center for the first coordinated clean-up organized by regional authorities. The venue has been turned into the nerve center for the operation.The storm triggered a new weather alert in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia, where rains are expected to continue during the weekend.Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.
CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky on Friday and damaged part of the steel structure. No injuries were reported.
Originally built to store crops from peasant farmers, the Tithe Barn on the edge of the English village of Abbots Langley was converted into homes that preserve its centuries of history. A proposal to build a data center on a field across the road was rejected by local authorities amid fierce opposition from villagers. Residents of Abbots Langley, 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of London, worry the facility will strain local resources and create noise and traffic that damages the character of the quiet village, which is home to just over 20,000 people.
Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Flooding has severly impacted the Valencia region, with more rain on the way in the the southwest in Huelva
China has reported "prominent results" in its hunt for green-energy minerals, with the Ministry of Natural Resources saying new deposits of the resources deemed crucial for national security had been discovered. Among those at the top of the list released by the ministry last week were gold, copper, molybdenum, phosphorite and fluorite - minerals important for clean energy, semiconductors, quantum and other industries key in the competition between Washington and Beijing for tech supremacy. "In
Spain's prime minister said the flooding that killed 211 people was one of worst in Europe this century.