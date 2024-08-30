Grayson Goes Home

Latest Stories
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister's wedding
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
- Fashionista
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Kournikova's Y2K Denim-Print Dior Dress
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
- People
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid Each Other at Uncle's Funeral in Surprise Joint Appearance: Report
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
- People
Angelina Jolie Says She Has to Live in L.A. Because of Divorce but Reveals Where She'll Go 'as Soon as' Twins Turn 18
"Sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," the star said of Los Angeles
- Yahoo News Canada
'Amazing Race Canada' Season 10: Eliminated father-son team Amari and Michael Linklater have emotional ending
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
- People
Amal Clooney Brings Big Hat Energy and Flirty Mini Dress to Venice Alongside George: See Their Glam Arrival
The couple embraced sunny fashion on their way to the 81st Venice International Film Festival
- Hello!
Lily James' swimsuit is splitting opinions - here's why
The Pam & Tommy star soaked up the sun in the chicest swimwear, but not everybody is a fan...
- People
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Winnie and Frances as They Pose by a Lake
The talk show host posed with his daughters and their family dog as they cuddled up on a dock
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Lisa George explains Beth's exit amid blindness fears
Coronation Street's Lisa George has explained her exit from the soap, saying she wants to explore other opportunities, as she fears she'll one day go blind.
- Yahoo Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew Gaudreau killed by alleged drunk driver while biking
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
- Cosmopolitan
Good Morning, Travis Kelce Just Professed His Love for Taylor Swift in Public
Travis Kelce publicly declared his love for Taylor Swift while on a Chiefs panel—watch the moment!
- HuffPost
Barack Obama Reacts To Kamala Harris' Tan Suit With Cheeky Post
The former president celebrated the Democratic nominee's outfit on the 10-year anniversary of the tan suit debacle.
- People
Meg Ryan and Daughter Daisy Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Yahoo News Canada
Humboldt bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann turns tragedy into triumph with Paralympics debut
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
- People
Jana Duggar Shares Glimpse Inside Life with Husband Stephen Wissmann: 'He Lights Up My World'
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the 'Counting On' alum documented surprising her now-husband at work and admitted the visit "made his whole day"
- People
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Announce They Are Filing for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage: 'What's Best for Us'
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark completed an absolutely unbelievable fast-break crosscourt assist to Lexie Hull
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best passers of her generation, as she showed off on this absolutely unreal assist to Fever teammate Lexie Hull. As her team played at home on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun,
- HuffPost
'You Scum': Rocker Jack White Rips Trump A New One, Threatens Lawsuit Over Music
White warned the Trump campaign: "Don't even think about using my music you fascists."