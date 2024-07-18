Graziano di Prima admits kicking Strictly partner

Graziano di Prima “crossed the line” and kicked his Strictly Come Dancing partner but has been left in “a very vulnerable state” by the fall-out, his spokesman has said.

The professional dancer left the show after a video of a training room incident with his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott was shown to BBC bosses.

Mark Borkowski, Mr Di Prima’s spokesman, said the dancer did not clearly remember the incident but did not deny that there was a kick.

“He’s obviously trying to find a way of getting the best out of it and I’m afraid that might have been pushed too far,” he said.

It was an “isolated incident that Mr Di Prima deeply regrets and apologised for at the time”, Mr Borkowski told BBC News. “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that, is right. He knows that.”

While the dancer “does remember that he was pushing [Ms McDermott] quite hard”, it is “absolute rubbish” to suggest the incident was typical of the couple’s training sessions, he added. Mr Di Prima also denied a report that he spat at Ms McDermott.

Mr Di Prima and Ms McDermott were eliminated in the sixth week of the dance competition - Guy Levy/BBC

Mr Di Prima, 30, has now returned to his home country of Italy. Mr Borkowski told the Telegraph: “He is not in a good place. He had everything and now he has nothing.

“The deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance, has provoked a pile-on that has left a young man in a very vulnerable state.

“In this case, like in many others, media and social media have immense power to build and destroy careers.”

Mr Di Prima released a statement last weekend announcing his departure from the BBC One show, saying: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Ms McDermott, 27, an influencer and BBC television presenter, said she had not reported Mr Di Prima at the time because she feared a public backlash.

She was approached by the BBC after the training room incident came to light, and talked to them about her experiences.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch,” she said.

Mr Di Prima is the second Strictly professional to have quit the show following abuse allegations.

Giovanni Pernice is under investigation by the BBC over his alleged behaviour towards Amanda Abbington, his partner last year. He has branded the claims against him as “false” and vowed to clear his name.

Laura Whitmore, pictured dancing with Giovanni Pernice in 2016, said she was left feeling 'broken' after competing in the show - Guy Levy/BBC

Kristina Rihanoff, a former Strictly professional dancer, told BBC News that the show brings “so much pressure to deliver”.

But she added: “You’ve got to be able to regulate your emotions. You are an adult. You’ve got to regulate it. You’ve got to understand that you’re hired to do a very intense job and you get frustrated, tired, you can snap, but physical abuse obviously is a no.”

She called for better psychological evaluations of those taking part.