What we know about Graziano Di Prima's Strictly sacking

Graziano Di Prima says, 'My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime'

Strictly's Graziano Di Prima will not appear on the 2024 series after claims of misconduct against his 2023 series dance partner Zara McDermott.

He has left following allegations about his conduct. Reports said the dancer was axed 48 hours after BBC bosses were presented with video evidence.

In the wake of the news, Di Prima said in a statement: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime."

Graziano Di Prima's representative told Yahoo that they could not offer a comment at this time. Yahoo has reached out to Zara McDermott and BBC for further comment.

What we know

BBC's response to Graziano Di Prima's exit

Di Prima has been part of the Strictly family since 2018. Previously, he has danced with Vick Hope, Judi Love and Kym Marsh. The pro had been announced in the 2024 line-up but now a BBC spokesperson has confirmed Di Prima is "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series". Instead, Strictly legend Aljaz Skorjanec will return to the show.

The BBC said in a statement: "While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

Graziano Di Prima will not appear on Strictly 2024. (BBC)

Graziano Di Prima responds

Di Prima has spoken out to say he "deeply regrets the events" that sparked his exit from Strictly. The dancer put it down to his "intense passion and determination to win".

He shared a statement on Instagram saying: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future.

"I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Read more: Strictly 2024

What we don't know

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were eliminated in Halloween week. (BBC)

Zara McDermott's response

McDermott and her boyfriend Sam Thompson have unfollowed the professional dancer after the news hit headlines over the weekend. However, the Love Island star has yet to share a statement or speak out about the claims.

It has been reported that McDermott didn't make the complaint but she was invited in to speak to the BBC bosses about Di Prima's behaviour after they were presented with a video.

Giada Lini's response

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini pictured together in 2022. (Getty)

Giada Lini has yet to speak out about the claims that saw her husband leave Strictly Come Dancing. Lini is also a dancer and a star on the Italian version of Dancing With The Stars. Before the drama unfolded, the couple gave a joint interview to OK! magazine where they discussed the impact their training schedules has on their marriage.

Lini told the magazine: "When Dancing With The Stars begins in Italy, we are apart for three months. Of course, if one of us gets knocked out we can see each other, but of course, we hope we are not going out because we want to go all the way in the competitions."

Di Prima spoke about how Strictly is one of the "toughest times" because he is apart from his wife. He said: "It’s mixed feelings, because it’s the most wonderful time and I’m doing what I love the most. I am so lucky, Strictly changed my life. But at the same time, I am apart from my wife. It’s one of the toughest times. Strictly takes every minute of your life. From the moment you start until December, you work and live for Strictly."

Strictly in crisis

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington dancing on 2023 Strictly series. (BBC)

This is the latest drama to rock the 20th Strictly anniversary plans. Already this year there has been a lot of talk about the professional stars line-up. Amanda Abbington quit Strictly last year and later said Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods were "militant".

After nine years on the BBC show, Pernice has left as the BBC investigate "serious workplace misconduct". Pernice said he "rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour". "I look forward to clearing my name," he added.

Head judge Shirley Ballas has given her public backing to Pernice and she has said, "The truth will prevail." The investigation is ongoing and we are yet to find out the outcome.