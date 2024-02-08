Great Ayton RSPCA seeks home for cat that's scared of men

A shy but sweet-natured cat needs a forever home after a 220-day stay at a North Yorkshire animal rescue centre, the RSPCA said.

Five-year-old Josie was brought to Great Ayton Animal Centre in March 2023 because of concerns for her welfare.

The RSPCA said she seemed to be "petrified by men" and wary of young children.

Staff thought they had found her the "perfect match" last autumn but she was returned due to the owner's allergies.

Josie has not received any new applications since then and is now the centre's longest-staying resident.

The RSPCA believed this was because she was a black and white cat and she would not readily sit on a person's lap.

A future owner would need to be "patient and understanding" with the cat, according to the charity, so that she could build a bond with humans again.

Cattery supervisor Beverley Dunn said: "Josie has stolen our hearts here as she's a real sweetie who just needs an understanding person to give her a special home.

"She can be quite shy at first, but once she's gained a bit of confidence around you, she can be such a softie, especially if you happen to have a packet of Dreamies and then she'll be your best friend for life."

The rescue staff said they had been "working hard" to gain Josie's trust and she would now approach them for a fuss.

However, she would often run off because she would not know what might happen next.

"We think she'll thrive in a quiet, preferably all female household with no hustle and bustle, with patient people who are willing to let her settle on her own terms and invest the time into building a bond with her," Mrs Dunn added.

"We appreciate Josie has quite specific requirements but she's had a rough time in the past and we're keen to make sure she finds the right home where we're confident she'll make someone a wonderful companion."

Applications to adopt Josie can be filled out on the centre's website.

