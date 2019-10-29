Great British Bake Off's tear-filled final: Underdog rises to a worthy and emotional win

The Great British Bake Off’s fans got a big surprise with the winner tonight as underdog David Atherton stormed to victory in the most emotional final the show has ever seen.

The final is, of course, also known as the anniversary of that time in 2017 when Prue Leith went on holiday, forgot about the time difference, and leaked the winner half a day before it aired.

How could I ever forget??!!!!!😲Good luck to all the finalists tonight.....I am stepping away from my phone!! #GBBOFinal https://t.co/U5IKthjYg3 — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 29, 2019

She has now successfully got through a second series without giving away the winner, leaving viewers with the surprise news that David had been crowned the series champion.

The nurse had admitted throughout the final that he was the underdog of the competition, having never won Star Baker and going up against Steph who had won it four times and Alice who had won two weeks.

He saved the best till last. A huge congratulations to David - winner of The Great British Bake Off 2019! 👏👏👏 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/FRtFPRkVO6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2019

Literally so happy with the bake off result im crying #GBBOFinal — Ellen Rushworth (@ellen1627) October 29, 2019

FINALLY David has been recognised 😍😍😍 #GBBOFinal — Ruth (@ruth_17xx) October 29, 2019

Steph was widely expected to win the whole show, but a series of kitchen disasters reduced her to tears that broke viewers’ hearts, with even stony-faced Paul Hollywood having to step in to comfort her.

There were also rare teary scenes for Alice, as she spent the whole of the final challenge worrying that her parents were going to miss seeing the result because of a cancelled flight.

Can we please just all send one nationwide hug to Steph please. It's too much #GBBOFinal — Wes Higgins (@Wezzles) October 29, 2019

Before we get onto everything that happened in the final, this is just a reminder that it’s Halloween this week - so if Helena had never been booted from the tent, just imagine the monstrous final Showstopper we could have been enjoying tonight.

Yes, it was all recorded much earlier in the year, but as the Queen of Screams never tired of telling us, every day is Halloween for her.

Still, there was plenty to look forward to from David, Steph and Alice - here’s how it all played out.

The Signature Bake

Bravo, Bake Off - some of the themes this year have been a little out there, but the ultimate chocolate cake is the challenge everyone wants to see in a final.

Paul Hollywood just said the chocolate cakes should contain chocolate and be baked. It truly is the final. #GBBO #GBBOFinal — Helen Barnard (@Helen_Barnard) October 29, 2019

david: i’m using 70% chocolate



me: absolutely u legend you’ve already won #GBBOFinal — h(al)loween 🌟 (@alicedroberts) October 29, 2019

Going on flavours alone, we thought Alice’s chocolate, pear, ginger and maple cake sounded the most delicious, but she had some stiff competition from David’s chocolate, prune and Armagnac number, and Steph’s retro chocolate Black Forest cake.

One of the best things about the final is finding out about the bakers’ lives outside the tent, and Steph’s relationship with her mum is pretty much goals for all of us. Awww.

Also, wonderfully, David’s parents are called Richard and Judy.

What the what now, did I just see David's parents are called Richard and Judy?!#GBBO#GBBOFinal — KP (@theproperKP) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, we discovered that Alice comes from the most organised family in the world, with an Instagram-level pristine kitchen - not at all expected from the absolute carnage of her bench every week.

David’s chocolate cake looked beautiful but tasted too boozy (even for Prue Leith), Alice’s looked clumsy but tasted delicious (although Paul would have liked more chocolate), and Steph smashed it on both fronts.