"It's for a great cause talking about mental health for veterans"

The Howard County Health Department is preparing for a night of providing local resources for service members. Grab your chairs and blankets, preparations are underway for the first ever Good Vibes and Voices Concert and Event. "We have local service providers, local agencies, we have the VA coming out. So lots of agencies who have a direct influence and ability to help our service members, veterans and their families,” said Jessica Fisher, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the Howard County Health Department. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/voiceforveterans/its-for-a-great-cause-talking-about-mental-health-for-veterans